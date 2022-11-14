Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ is ‘forever cemented’ in history

“In fact, Diana had reportedly been putting off wearing that particular dress as it was too risqué, but subsequently decided this was the perfect time for its first public outing.

“So, opt for something that you’ve not had the confidence to wear before, but that makes you feel empowered – this is your time to shine in your own unique way.

“And it’s not just Diana who’s known for revenge dressing – as we’re now seeing the iconic trend adopted by other celebrities, the most recent example being Taylor Swift. Long live revenge dressing!”

The ‘revenge dress’ may be Diana’s most iconic fashion moment, but the Princess wore several other outfits which remain popular now.