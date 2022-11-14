Putin henchman welcomes savage sledgehammer killing of Russian soldier





Harrowing footage circulating on the internet has appeared to a Russian soldier being brutally execuated with a sledgehammer – with Vladimir Putin’s crony Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man who bankrolls the secretive Wagner Group, branding the apparent victim a “traitor” and saying he “died a dog’s death”. Prigozhin spoke out in response to the unverified video, which shows a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being killed with a blow to the head after admitting he had switched sides in September to “fight against the Russians”.

The footage, which Express.co.uk has opted not to use, shows the he man, who says he is 55 and gives his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, with his head taped to a brick wall. He claims to have been abducted in Kyiv on October 11, adding: “I got hit over the head and lost consciousness and came around in this cellar. They told me I was to be tried.” Immediately afterwards, a man in combat clothes delivers a crushing blow to the side of his head and neck, at which point Nuzhin collapses, at which point the man hits him again. The horrifying clip, posed on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, is entitled: “The hammer of revenge”. In a statement released by his spokesman, Prigozhin, who is subject to US, UK and EU sanctions for his involvement with Wagner, said the video should be called “A dog receives a dog’s death”.

He added: “Nuzhin betrayed his people, betrayed his comrades, betrayed consciously. Nuzhin was a traitor. “He wasn’t taken prisoner and didn’t surrender but planned his escape.” He added: “Do not forget, there are not only traitors who throw away their automatic guns and go over to the enemy. “Some traitors are holed up in offices, not thinking about their own people. Some of them use their own business jets to fly to those countries that seem neutral to us so far.

“They fly away so as not to participate in today’s problems. They are traitors too.” English-language Russian newspaper The Moscow Times, which is now based in the Netherlands having been banned in Russia since 2017, claims Nuzhin is a convicted murderer “who signed up with Wagner as part of Prigozhin’s recent prison recruitment drive, which promised convicts amnesty for fighting in Ukraine but threatened them with death if they deserted”. In September, Ukraine released footage of him in which he describes poor conditions within Wagner and the Russian army. In an interview with prisoners’ rights organisation Gulagu.net, Nuzhin’s sons Ilya and Nikita said that “the whole family was crying” after watching the shocking video.

Ilya Nuzhibn said: “He was a prisoner of the Ukrainians and then a terrible thing happened to him. “All his relatives blame the Ukrainians for this. “Didn’t they know what they would do to him?… Why send a person to death?”

