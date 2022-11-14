Putin ‘to strip passports from citizens who criticise Ukraine war’ – live

Zelenskyy hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Vladimir Putin has proposed stripping Russian citizens of their passports for criticising the war in Ukraine.

The new crackdown on dissent also would see Russians who spread “fake news” or question the country’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine lose their citizenship, according to Kremlin-owned new agency Ria Novosti.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” on Monday as he met soldiers in Kherson.

The Ukrainian president said his country is “ready for peace” as he visited the southern city days after Russian forces were forced to retreat.

“We are moving forward,” he told troops standing in formation in front of the administration building in the city’s main square. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.”

The Ukrainian army has now reclaimed three major areas of the country in its counteroffensives – the area north of Kyiv, the northeastern region of Kharkiv and now Kherson and many neighbouring settlements.