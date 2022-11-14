Putin ‘to strip passports from citizens who criticise Ukraine war’ – live

Zelenskyy hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4
Vladimir Putin has proposed stripping Russian citizens of their passports for criticising the war in Ukraine.
The new crackdown on dissent also would see Russians who spread “fake news” or question the country’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine lose their citizenship, according to Kremlin-owned new agency Ria Novosti.
It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” on Monday as he met soldiers in Kherson.
The Ukrainian president said his country is “ready for peace” as he visited the southern city days after Russian forces were forced to retreat.
“We are moving forward,” he told troops standing in formation in front of the administration building in the city’s main square. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.”
The Ukrainian army has now reclaimed three major areas of the country in its counteroffensives – the area north of Kyiv, the northeastern region of Kharkiv and now Kherson and many neighbouring settlements.
Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak will “unequivocally condemn” Russia’s war in Ukraine at the G20 summit but appeared to acknowledge that the group was divided on the issue of explicitly criticising the invasion.
The Prime Minister touched down in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday ahead of the two-day gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies.
The event looks set to be dominated by the fallout from the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated global economic challenges, pushing up food and energy prices around the world.
Joe Middleton14 November 2022 16:00
President Zelensky visits recaptured city of Kherson after Russian retreat
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” as he made a surprise tour of the recaptured southern city on Monday.
Addressing crowds of residents who chanted “glory to Ukraine”, President Zelensky declared the recapturing of the city as a huge victory for the country during a nine-month war.
“It is the biggest city which now is free… and so I am happy,” he said, from the main square outside the administrative capital.
Bel Trew reports from Kherson.
Joe Middleton14 November 2022 15:30
Kherson withdrawal is 'the beginning of the end for Putin', says former Russian PM
Kherson withdrawal is ‘the beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 14:57
CIA chief in Ankara meeting with Russian counterpart, US official says
US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on consequences of any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday.
“He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, adding that Burns will also raise the cases of detained Americans in Russia.
The U.S.-Russian contact in Turkey was first reported by Russia‘s Kommersant newspaper. It cited an unidentified source as saying that Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia‘s SVR foreign intelligence service, would attend the talks.
Ties between Washington and Moscow have fallen to their worst in decades since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. Threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine war have fueled worries about escalation.
“We have been very open about the fact that we have channels to communicate with Russia on managing risk, especially nuclear risk and risks to strategic stability,” the White House official said, adding that Ukraine was briefed on the trip in advance.
News emerged this month that U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has engaged in confidential talks with senior Russian officials, aimed at lowering the risk of a broader war over Ukraine.
The State Department also said the two sides were expected to meet soon and discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty that have been paused since before Russia‘s invasion.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 14:31
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 14:03
‘How can we rebuild?’: Ukrainians return home to wreckage and tragedy in liberated Mykolaiv
Bent double with grief, Serhiy, 66, picks through the remains of his destroyed village that just two days ago was zero point in the front line of Russia’s invasion of southern Ukraine.
He is on his first trip back to Kobzartsi, in the Mykolaiv region, since March after being critically injured in a round of shelling. His wife had just died in a heart attack brought on by the ferocious round of bombardment which nearly killed him, Bel Trew writes.
The village next door, Snihurivka, had been occupied by Russian forces for eight months, morphing into an important logistics hub and an anchor for the Russian defensive lines there.
And so Ukraine’s artillery brigades had been stationed around Kobzarsi, and until last week had been locked in a ferocious and grinding artillery battle with Russian soldiers who had flattened swathes of the village.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 13:40
Russia denies foreign minister Lavrov was taken to hospital in Bali
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.
Four Indonesian government and medical officials said Mr Lavrov, 72, received treatment at the Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar.
Two of those people said Mr Lavrov had been treated for a heart condition.
The hospital did not immediately comment.
But Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later denied that Mr Lavrov had been hospitalised but did not address whether he had received treatment.
She posted a video of Mr Lavrov, looking healthy in a T-shirt and shorts, in which he was asked to comment on the report of his treatment.
“They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen ill. It’s a game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov says in the video.
Russia‘s state news agency Tass cited Mr Lavrov as saying: “I’m in the hotel, reading materials for the summit tomorrow.”
Mr Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official at the gathering, which US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and other leaders are attending.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the G20 had been uncertain until last week, when officials confirmed he would not come and that Russia would be represented by Mr Lavrov instead.
Fallout from Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two-day G20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80% of the world’s economic output.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 13:20
New crackdown on Russian dissent
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.
Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine, Liam James reports.
Katy Clifton14 November 2022 13:10
Why did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Russia’s “special military operation” has been raging for almost nine months as the conflict records devastating casualties as well as the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.
President Vladimir Putin began the conflict by claiming Ukraine needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, an entirely baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against a sovereign neighbour state that happens to have a Jewish president.
Ukraine has fought back courageously and continued to defy odds throughout the ensuing conflict and defended itself against Russian attacks with the help of western military aid, Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad write:
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 13:00
‘Months of hell’: Inside Kherson, shellshocked survivors fear what Russia left behind
As locals celebrate a liberated Kherson, the threat from Russian troops left behind looms, Bel Trew reports.
“A single bag of food was all it took for the Ukrainian grandmother to stop in her tracks and crumple into tears. Against the haunting boom of shelling, Ludmilla, 76, sobbed as she explained how she had lived through hell for the past eight months.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain14 November 2022 12:40
