Queen Camilla plays ‘fundamental role’ in Charles’ happiness

King Charles is settling into his new role as King following the death of the Queen in September, and it appears he has taken to the role like a duck to water. Much of Charles’ happiness as King could be down to his dear Queen Consort Camilla, who has known him for decades and been his wife for the best part of two of them.
Speaking on behalf of body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton highlighted how Camilla helps with Charles' "confidence" in the royal spotlight.
Darren explained: “A significant part of Charles‘s life is his relationship with Camilla.
“I believe when the couple went public with their romance and eventually went on to wed, Charles’ levels of confidence and self-reassurance developed greatly.
“While he still makes the odd gesture here and there, he does not use pacifying and self-reassurance to the extent or degree that he did in previous decades.”
Camilla’s positive impact on Charles’ behaviour has been clear for all to see, and as monarch, he still appears to turn to her all the time for moral support.
Darren explained: “It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others.
“He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.
“We often see the couple attend several events together, but I do still believe Charles relies on Camilla to a large extent.
“If the two become separated, it’s clear Charles is keen to make sure she is nearby.”
Charles prepared for decades to become King, longer than any other Prince of Wales in royal history, so when the time eventually came to be monarch he seemed to know exactly what to do.
The Queen died on September 8, and Charles arrived at Buckingham Palace as King the following day to crowds of cheering people.
He shook hands with the public, viewed tributes to the Queen with his new consort by his side, and his first speech as Sovereign was later broadcast to the nation.
Darren added: “When addressing the nation, Charles appears to have very much embraced and slipped into his role as King very easily.
“There is an element of confidence in his tone and he has generally become a lot more statesmanlike in his body posture than ever before.
“It’s also clear that Charles wants to play an active role in society with his passion for ecological and agricultural pursuits.
“While the Queen very rarely engaged in politics, it’s clear he is passionate about his interests and the environment and wishes to be part of any projects and developments, which is a real U-turn from the monarchy that we have been used to.
“Overall, King Charles has grown into a confident, well-developed, socially adept man, who has spent his life preparing for his role as our monarch.”
