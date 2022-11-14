Queen Camilla plays ‘fundamental role’ in Charles’ happiness

King Charles is settling into his new role as King following the death of the Queen in September, and it appears he has taken to the role like a duck to water. Much of Charles’ happiness as King could be down to his dear Queen Consort Camilla, who has known him for decades and been his wife for the best part of two of them.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton highlighted how Camilla helps with Charles’ “confidence” in the royal spotlight.

Darren explained: “A significant part of Charles‘s life is his relationship with Camilla.

“I believe when the couple went public with their romance and eventually went on to wed, Charles’ levels of confidence and self-reassurance developed greatly.

“While he still makes the odd gesture here and there, he does not use pacifying and self-reassurance to the extent or degree that he did in previous decades.”

