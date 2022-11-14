Queen made ‘special request’ to ban cameras during Anne’s wedding





Princess Anne was the first of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s children to get married. She wed Army officer Mark Phillips in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The wedding day was declared a special bank holiday and a global estimated audience of 500 million watched the service, with huge crowds lining the streets outside the Abbey. However, the world was blocked from seeing one particular view of the royal wedding thanks to a special request from the monarch.

According to a Sunday Times report ahead of the big day, both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne made a “special request” to ban television cameras from positions in front of the bridal couple. While nearly 1,500 people filled the seats at Westminster Abbey, approximately 60 people — families and close friends, clergy and attendants — were the only guests to see Mark slip the ring on Anne’s finger. It is believed that the Queen, Anne and Mark felt that, given the vast television coverage, wanted to preserve some privacy, keeping certain parts of the ceremony for themselves and their nearest and dearest. The service was conducted by Michael Ramsey, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and in keeping with royal custom, the Princess’ wedding ring was crafted from Welsh gold. Dating back to 1923, Welsh gold has been used in the wedding rings of the Royal Family. The tradition was started by the Queen Mother, then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, upon her marriage to Prince Albert, Duke of York, later George VI. READ MORE: Charles’ biographer details King’s harrowing and ‘sadistic’ school bullying

The couple paid homage to Mark’s naval career by honeymooning on the iconic ship, the place where the Captain was serving when he first met the Princess. Anne and Mark met in 1968 and bonded over their shared love for horses and interest in riding. Both were competitive equestrians, with the Princess winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 1971 after her victory at that year’s European Eventing Championships, and Mark winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1972. Three years after their first meeting, in May 1973, the couple announced their engagement. While their relationship ultimately ended in divorce in 1992, after a three-year separation and 19 years of marriage, the pair have remained amicable. They share two children together — Peter, born in 1977, and Zara, who born in 1981. DON’T MISS

It was after Zara’s birth that Anne and Mark were rumoured to have marital troubles. The pair were rarely seen together and both were thought to be involved in extramarital affairs. These issues came to a head, and emerged in the public sphere, when, in 1985, the Army officer fathered a child with New Zealand art teacher, Heather Tonkin. Months after her divorce, Anne entered into a happy union with Sir Timothy Laurence, a Naval officer who had served as an equerry to the Queen, whom she had been involved with for years. Her second wedding was a private affair attended by 30 people. It took place at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral as the Church of Scotland allowed second marriages for divorced people.

While the romance may not have had the public glamour of her first wedding, their marriage has lasted and the pair now reside on the Princess’ country estate — Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. Mark also moved on, marrying Sandy Pflueger, a fellow equestrian, in 1997. That same year, the couple had a daughter, Stephanie. However, after 15 years together, the pair divorced due to the Captain’s infidelity. Though both Anne and Mark live separate lives, the pair, on occasion, reunite for their children. They have been spotted together at several of Zara’s equestrian events and, in July, the Princess and the Captain reunited for the wedding of Mark’s daughter, Stephanie.

