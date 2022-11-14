



The Queen understood her husband’s “need for freedom” whilst she gave him “stability and wealth” that he never had, according to a royal biographer. In the fifth series of Netflix hit The Crown, Prince Philip is seen pursuing a close relationship with Penny Knatchbull, despite their 32 year age difference.

However, historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, author of Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, believes the the Queen was “madly in love” with Philip and was always “tolerant” of his behaviour. Dr Dunlop told OK! magazine: “I think Philip loved Elizabeth. I’ve never been in any doubt about that. She changed his life. “She gave him stability that he never had, she gave him wealth he never had. “She gave him a platform he couldn’t have dreamed of. She gave him everything he didn’t have.”

By marrying the Queen and stepping into the role of royal Consort The Duke of Edinburgh has to renounce his claims to the Greek and Danish thrones. He was the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenburg, however, he was forced to flee with this family when the Greek royal family was overthrown. Dr Dunlop continued: “I think the Queen understood Philip’s need for freedom. READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall lashed out at ‘b***end’ Prince Harry

Netflix has reportedly filmed “intimate scenes” between the Prince and Ms Knatchbull, Countess Moutbatten of Windsor. While the exact level of intimacy in their relationship is not known, she was his “closest confidante” and was one of 30 guests to attend his socially distanced funeral. Dr Dunlop said: “The inference is that he wasn’t sexually faithful – that’s what people have inferred. “But whether he was or not, the Queen and him clearly had a loving and enduring marriage and a partnership that she leant on and he leant on. They both depended on each other.”

