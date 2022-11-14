Rebel Wilson Gave An Update About Her First Week As A New Mom To Her Baby Royce

Now, she’s giving an update about what her first few days as a mom have been like…and it involves a lot of assembly!
In an Instagram story, Rebel gave a play-by-play as she put together both a car seat and a bassinet.
“One week of motherhood is done. It’s been a total life change,” Rebel shared, joking that she wasn’t looking her “most glamorous.”
“I’ve been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the baby, and I’m just so lucky I have amazing help in my amazing partner Ramona,” Rebel continued.
She added that she was also lucky enough to have the help of a baby nanny, who was recommended by her friend James Corden.
As for Royce, Rebel says the little girl is doing great and has made things pretty easy for her.
“She’s a little tiny thing, but she’s doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually,” Rebel said.
With one week down, Rebel says it’s been really “cool” getting to know her baby girl.
Sounds like a pretty successful first week of motherhood for Rebel!
Source link