Red Bank Regional Girls’ Tennis Team Captures Division Title – The Journal Magazines

Red Bank Regional Girls’ Tennis Team Captures Division Title

By Shanna O’Mara

The Red Bank Regional High School girls’ tennis team completed a stellar season, winning the B North Division title and moving on to the Shore Conference Tournament. There, the girls finished as semifinalists and were also Central Jersey Group 3 finalists.

Throughout the season, the girls went 18-3, defeating teams from Colts Neck, Ranney School and Saint John Vianney. In the Shore Conference Tournament, RBR swept Shore Regional with wins from senior Janey Wright, senior Josie Munson, freshman Sasha Perskie, sophomore Langa Chelsea, junior Allison Grassi, junior Nicole Kalorin and senior Madelyn Reppert. They then beat Manasquan, with added talent from senior Sarah Cuozzo, before falling to Marlboro in the semifinals.

Two weeks later, the athletes geared up for the NJSIAA Tournament and took down opponents from Middletown South. The following round pitted them against Colts Neck, and the RBR girls held their own. Wright won the first singles set while Munson bested her opponent in second singles. Chelsea and Grassi took home a win in second doubles. On Oct. 18, the team lost to Princeton in a tightly contested match. Wright and Munson were again victorious, but Princeton’s depth bested Red Bank and ended the team’s Group title chase.

Wright, of Little Silver, had an individual record of 17-1 and set a new RBR best tennis record, going 62-10 over her four years. She is committed to play at Marist College. Munson, also of Little Silver, went 19-2 and is committed to play basketball at New York University.