Relationship Rumors Are Swirling About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski, And The Internet Has Hilarious Thoughts

Pete Davidson has emerged as one of the most desirable men in Hollywood, as he’s dated and locked lips with some very recognizable women over the past few years. Most recently, the Saturday Night Live alum was engaged in a highly publicized relationship with businesswoman and Hulu star Kim Kardashian , but the two have since split up. Davidson has since engrossed himself in his work, though a report suggests that he’s found a new lady. He’s rumored to be dating model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who was linked to Brad Pitt earlier this year. And upon hearing the rumor, the commentators on the Internet responded with some downright hilarious thoughts.

It was Deux Moi, a gossip account on Instagram, that claimed Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have become an item. Cosmopolitan captured a post from the account that alleged that the two recently went on a date in Brooklyn (which is one of the comedian’s stomping grounds). According to an alleged witness, the two were “holding hands and ALLLLL.” While this is all far from confirmed, some are enamored with the idea of the pairing and continue to question how Davidson lands so many women. One Twitter user provided a hilarious theory as to why the two would be together:

I don’t know how but Hollywood is using Pete Davidson to launder money

Let’s be real, at this point, Pete Davidson’s dating history has become like the stuff of legend. In May 2018, he started dating Ariana Grande and, by the following month, she and Davidson were engaged . Grande and Davidson called off their engagement by that October. But the King of Staten Island star wasn’t without a partner for too long, as he started dating Kate Beckinsale by 2019. The two eventually parted ways after a brief fling. In 2021, Davidson was linked to Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton fame and, more recently, those Martha Stewart rumors cropped up. Beloved Hollywood veteran Dionne Warwick is aware of Davidson’’s escapades, and (of course) had an A+ response:

Some social media users are even evoking historical people while sharing thoughts on the Bupkis star’s purported new romance. One person believes that the star would’ve been able to land one of the most desired women known to mankind:

Pete Davidson would have stole Helen Of Troy from both those mfs.November 14, 2022 See more

On top of that, one person even thinks that Pete Davisdson will manage to get lucky whenever he lands in the afterlife. While one would hope that such a thing doesn’t happen anytime soon, another commentator believes he’ll be in good hands when it does occur. Check out this pitch-perfect post:

Pete Davidson within a week after he arrives in heaven. pic.twitter.com/1UJTnbgN7pNovember 14, 2022 See more