Categories
Life Style

Relationship Rumors Are Swirling About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski, And The Internet Has Hilarious Thoughts


Pete Davidson has emerged as one of the most desirable men in Hollywood, as he’s dated and locked lips with some very recognizable women over the past few years. Most recently, the Saturday Night Live alum was engaged in a highly publicized relationship with businesswoman and Hulu star Kim Kardashian, but the two have since split up. Davidson has since engrossed himself in his work, though a report suggests that he’s found a new lady. He’s rumored to be dating model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who was linked to Brad Pitt earlier this year. And upon hearing the rumor, the commentators on the Internet responded with some downright hilarious thoughts. 

It was Deux Moi, a gossip account on Instagram, that claimed Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have become an item. Cosmopolitan captured a post from the account that alleged that the two recently went on a date in Brooklyn (which is one of the comedian’s stomping grounds). According to an alleged witness, the two were “holding hands and ALLLLL.” While this is all far from confirmed, some are enamored with the idea of the pairing and continue to question how Davidson lands so many women. One Twitter user provided a hilarious theory as to why the two would be together: 

I don’t know how but Hollywood is using Pete Davidson to launder money





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: