Rishi Sunak urged to ‘immediately’ scrap heat pump payment scheme

Latest figures released by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) show that the BUS has funded 2,891 projects up to the end of September 2022.

The BEIS state that the average heat pump costs homeowners £13,000, which means that even with a BUS grant, Britons must fund over half the cost themselves.

Mike Foster from the Energy and Utilities Alliance was critical of the scheme and claimed that it is an “immoral waste of money”. He told Express.co.uk last month: “The Government should absolutely be looking at the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. It is an immoral waste of money. It is taxpayer’s money that is being given to people who by definition do not struggle to pay their bills,” adding: “Every year, 30,000 get a boon of £5,000 to fit a heat pump. They were probably going to put a heat pump in already, but the Government have now given them £5,000 for it.

“If you can afford the other £8,000, you are by definition not short of a buck or two and that is not where the money should go. In these difficult times, a much better use of the money – the £150million a year – be given to 312,000 homes to have their lofts insulated.”

