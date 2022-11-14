Rizely The All in One Web3 Tool Suite for Web 3 Ecosystem

DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Rizely , a Web3 tool suite, provides web3-powered tools to brands, startups, and creatives, helping them to collaborate on credential infrastructure to engage communities and develop robust Web3 products. As a result, Rizely is bringing millions of genuine users to some of the most significant and rewarding communities in the web3 space.

Rizely – Don’t let bots ruin your web3 community

When asked why a service like Rizely was necessary for the present day, Rizely’s founder noted that it wasn’t only social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram that were negatively impacted by bots and dead followers. As a result of this epidemic, many web3 communities struggle to get members to support them after they have reaped the benefits of free airdrops. By using Rizely, users can completely reduce bots and dead followers, and real active followers will be provided.

Rizely also automates the onboarding process to ensure members stick to their communities and turn visitors into active contributors by setting up a sequence of tasks. The platform will also provide 360-degree views of the users’ community and auto-verify their ownership status.

Additionally, Rizely provides these projects with a dataset containing a comprehensive database of information about all things in crypto, including detailed profiles of crypto influencers and market statistics. Projects can use the platform to build relationships with influencers; find emails, phone numbers, and domains where they can find the most engaged members of their communities.

With this tool, Web3 companies will have access to influencers from popular sites such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Moreover, the platform will allow users to filter cryptocurrency influencers and channels according to the preferences they have in order to maximize the effectiveness of their campaign. In addition, campaign managers can export and copy all of their data.

With Rizely’s B2B PR database, users can access all levels of the news publication, including top-notch news outlets, along with their stats and prices, allowing them to choose according to their specific business needs. In addition, there will be a company database to provide information about web 3 companies, giving a clear picture of how businesses are doing.

As part of its mission, Rizely is building an infrastructure for businesses to find relevant and valuable databases. The platform offers 15 essential engagement segments for blockchain businesses, including KOLs, PR, podcasts, exchanges, and companies, all of which are very important to engagement.

Currently, the platform offers five categories, but more will be added in the future to give web3 platforms all the tools they need to connect with prospects, influencers, and leads. It speeds up the procedure and provides users with a list of real names, email addresses, and URLs that you can use immediately for your advertising. In addition, users may choose to look at profiles identified as company owners, influencers, bloggers, executives, agencies, and journalists by using smart tags as a filter.

About Rizely

Rizely helps web3 projects in building bot-free communities and collaborates on credential infrastructure so they can build engaging communities and robust Web3 products. Founded in 2022, the platform has more than 5 members who are community and campaign development experts.

Media Contact

Name: Tarun K

Website: https://rizely.net/

Email: [email protected]

Location: Delhi, India

SOURCE: Rizely