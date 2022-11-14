Rod Stewart turns down million pound payday to perform in Qatar

Rod Stewart, 77, claims he was offered over $1million (£850,000) to play in Qatar in 2021 but declined due to the country’s human rights record. The rocker also blasted organisers for allowing the football World Cup to take place in Qatar.

The Qatar World Cup has become a hot topic of conversation as some stars speak out about their refusal to go while others have come under fire for agreeing to perform.

However, Rod revealed he had been refusing to perform in Qatar before it became a controversial subject.

He told The Sunday Times: “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1million (£850,000), to play there 15 months ago.

“I turned it down. It’s not right to go.”

