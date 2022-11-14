Ronaldo has betrayed Ferguson’s golden rule as Man exit looms

Ferguson added on Beckham’s cut eye: “The next day the story was in the press. He was photographed in public with an alice band to highlight the damage. I told the board David had to go. The minute a Man United player thought he was bigger than the manager, he had to go.

“David thought he was bigger than Alex Ferguson. You cannot have a player taking over the dressing room. That was the death knell for him.”

Almost a decade later, Ferguson attempted to gain power over his players once again when he demanded that he be paid the same as Rooney. The striker had just been handed a bumper £300,000 per week deal.