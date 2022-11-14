Ronaldo has chance to seal Chelsea transfer after Tuchel departure

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford, with the 37-year-old originally putting in a transfer request in the summer in order to try and force through a move to a Champions League club. Chelsea were one of the teams credited with an interest in his signature with Todd Boehly keen to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge as he looked to mark his takeover of the club with a marquee signing.
However, then-manager Tuchel was not keen with reservations over Ronaldo’s ability to fit into a modern football team. With the German now gone, that ‘roadblock’ has now been removed according to CBS transfer guru Ben Jacobs with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes set to offer him to the club again.
“Told Jorge Mendes will offer Ronaldo to Chelsea again but any possible move remains ‘complicated’,” Jacobs wrote on Twitter. “Thomas Tuchel was the main roadblock last summer, refusing to hold a serious conversation. He spoke to Ralf Rangnick & became immovably against the idea and irritated whenever raised.”
In a promotional clip for the interview with Morgan, which is set to be full on Wednesday and Thursday, Ronaldo claimed that there were people within the club who want him out despite him trying to force him a move himself.
“Not only the coach (want me out) . . . there are two or three people around the club,” he said. “I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too. I have been made a black sheep.”
It remains to be seen what Ronaldo will do next with his career but it seems increasingly likely that he will have no future at United, with a move to Chelsea potentially one of the options that could become available.
