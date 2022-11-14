Ronaldo has chance to seal Chelsea transfer after Tuchel departure

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford, with the 37-year-old originally putting in a transfer request in the summer in order to try and force through a move to a Champions League club. Chelsea were one of the teams credited with an interest in his signature with Todd Boehly keen to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge as he looked to mark his takeover of the club with a marquee signing.

However, then-manager Tuchel was not keen with reservations over Ronaldo’s ability to fit into a modern football team. With the German now gone, that ‘roadblock’ has now been removed according to CBS transfer guru Ben Jacobs with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes set to offer him to the club again.

“Told Jorge Mendes will offer Ronaldo to Chelsea again but any possible move remains ‘complicated’,” Jacobs wrote on Twitter. “Thomas Tuchel was the main roadblock last summer, refusing to hold a serious conversation. He spoke to Ralf Rangnick & became immovably against the idea and irritated whenever raised.”