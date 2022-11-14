Royal Family forced to delete Remembrance Day tweet

The Royal Family Twitter account has been forced to delete its Remembrance Day post after a number of mistakes were made in the tweet. The embarrassing social media post wrongly claimed that the Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra, was present at the Cenotaph in Whitehall despite her cancelling just before the service took place.
The tweet also misspelt Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s title as “Counteas of Wessex” and failed to mention that she was at the Sunday service.
The original tweet read: “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony.”
Royal staff deleted the post and put up a new one, however, this second tweet also included a spelling mistake.
It read: “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Counteas of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony.”
It was third time lucky though as a third post corrected both of the original errors.
Last Sunday King Charles led his first Remembrance Day since ascending to the throne as the nation fell silent for two minutes in memory of those killed since the First World War.
Charles laid the traditional poppy wreath at the Cenotaph in central London, although his one incorporated a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather George VI.
The Sunday of that week, or Remembrance Sunday, sees the Royal Family mark the solemn occasion by laying a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledged Remembrance Sunday by posting a picture of themselves at a military ceremony in The Hague.
The Duke of Sussex also paid a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu.
