Royal Family forced to delete Remembrance Day tweet

The Royal Family Twitter account has been forced to delete its Remembrance Day post after a number of mistakes were made in the tweet. The embarrassing social media post wrongly claimed that the Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra, was present at the Cenotaph in Whitehall despite her cancelling just before the service took place.

The tweet also misspelt Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s title as “Counteas of Wessex” and failed to mention that she was at the Sunday service.

The original tweet read: “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony.”

Royal staff deleted the post and put up a new one, however, this second tweet also included a spelling mistake.

It read: “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Counteas of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony.”