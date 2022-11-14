Russia ordered to pay for Ukraine war crimes as UN veto scuppered





The UN’s General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and violating international law, despite despot Vladimir Putin’s best efforts at avoiding repercussions for starting the war. Such repercussions include reparations paid by the dictatorship. The General Assembly is distinct from the 15-member Security Council, which is the UN’s most powerful body. Putin has been able to utilise his veto in the Security Council to block it from taking any action against Russia since the war began on February 24 – but he has no such power within the General Assembly, which has in the past adopted four resolutions critical of the invasion.

The resolution, successfully voted through today, recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine. The assembly’s member nations are being urged to cooperate with Ukraine in forming an “international register” in order to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. However, they are considered a reflection of world opinion, and have demonstrated widespread opposition to Russia’s military action. It will also help to strengthen Ukrainian morale and factilitate Kyiv’s ability to report war crimes and other damages. READ MORE: Up to 15 percent of Russian forces still trapped in city of Kherson [REVEAL]

There were 73 abstentions from the vote, in which 193 members could take part. The vote was 94 in favour of Russia being held accountable, and 14 against. Russia is widely expected to ignore the resolution. China voted against it, as did allies Belarus, North Korea and Iran – the latter of which has recently been supplying so-called “kamikaze drones” to aid Russian forces. A notable vote in favour of punishing Russia came from Turkey, who has previously aimed to act neutrally in the war and maintain a working relationship with the Kremlin. Before the vote, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the assembly that “Russia has tried its best to destroy Ukraine — in a very literal sense.” He cited Russia’s bombing and shelling of cities and villages since day one, “targeting everything from plants and factories to residential buildings, schools, hospitals and kindergartens” as well as roads, bridges, railways and almost half of Ukraine’s power grid and utilities in the last month alone. He also cited accounts of atrocities committed by Russians in territory it occupied including murder, rape, torture, forced deportations and looting. “Ukraine will have the daunting task of rebuilding the country and recovering from this war,” Kyslytsya said. “But that recovery will never be complete without a sense of justice for the victims of the Russian war.”

However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia pushed assembly members to vote against the resolution. He labelled it “an attempt to legalize something that from the view of existing international law cannot be legalized”, adding it was “legally null and void”. Mr Nebenzia went on to accuse the West of “doing everything it can to provide a veneer of legitimacy” to start frozen, or what he referred to as “stolen” Russian assets, even accusing the General Assembly decision of acting “as a screen to hide this open robbery”. He warned that approval of the resolution “can only increase tension and instability in the entire world,” and said supporters of the resolution “will become implicated in illegal expropriation of sovereign assets of a third country.”

Like Loading...