Russia releases strange video of Lavrov claiming he’s fit and well





Russia has attempted to play down reports of Moscow’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, being rushed to hospital on Monday. Indonesian officials said Lavrov had been taken to Sanglah Hospital shortly after he arrived in Bali ahead of the start of the G20 summit tomorrow (Tuesday).

Unnamed medical and governmental officials said the highest-ranking Russian official at the summit was being treated for a “heart condition”. Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, said Lavrov had received a “check-up” and had “immediately” returned to his hotel. The reports were swiftly denied by Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, who called them “the height of fakery”. Following the news, Moscow released a video featuring Lavrov in what appeared to be his hotel balcony in Indonesia, relaxing in a T-shirt.

Speaking in the video seemingly filmed by Ms Zakharova, he replied to questions on his reported trip to the medical facility. Wearing an Apple watch, shorts and a T-shirt featuring work of late American artist Michel Basquiat, Lavrov pointed to various reports of Vladimir Putin’s ailing health in recent years, and said: “They’ve been writing about our President [Vladimir Putin] being sick for the last 10 years.” He continued: “This is a game, and not a new game in politics.” He then went on to say: “I wish Western journalists were more honest than they are. READ MORE: Rocked Russians have nowhere to hide as 500 pinpointed

Among the attendees in Bali are Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Mr Sunak said ahead of the start of the conference that Putin’s seat will be “vacant” among world leaders as Russia’s pariah status deepens over Ukraine. Putin has faced increasing isolation from the parties gathered in Indonesia this week over the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Prime Minister said: “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers.”

He added: “We will not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state – and nor will our allies.” Ahead of the trip, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We will absolutely use every opportunity to confront Russia about their continued illegal actions. “We […] will speak with our allies in one voice on this.”

Like Loading...