SEAL Team season 6 filming locations

While many of the scenes were shot in Jordan this time around, SEAL Team also makes use of shooting at home.

SEAL Team is mostly set in the Middle East but production often takes place in California, with a studio based in Los Angeles.

However, this isn’t the first time the drama has filmed in the USA with many scenes from previous series taking place on home soil.

According to The Cinemaholics, series three scenes which were meant to be in Paris were filmed in a mix of Belgrade and Los Angeles.