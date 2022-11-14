Severe delays on motorway as two lanes closed after crash





Motorists face rush-hour delays as a crash has closed two lanes on the M60. Traffic is very heavy on the clockwise carriageway between junction 25 for Bredbury, Greater Manchester and junction 27 for Stockport in the same county. The collision is believed to have happened near the former, and has involved several vehicles.

A tweet posted by Manc Traffic said: “M60 c/w j26-27 queues and reports of 2 lanes blocked after a multi-vehicle collision. Queues building from j23 and off the A560 Crookilley Way.” Traffic alert service Inrix reports: “Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on M60 clockwise from J26 (Stockport East) Stockport East to M60 J27 (Portwood Roundabout). Congestion to J23 (Ashton Under Lyne).” Motorists are exploring alternative routes, but a diversion is not in place, reports Manchester Evening News. Some are leaving junction 25 and using B6104 which runs adjacent to the motorway. It takes drivers through east Stockport and Portwood, where motorists are returning to the M60. This route is also busy though as a result.

It is unclear if anyone is injured in the smash and, if so, to what extent. Traffic is also slow on the anti-clockwise carriageway in the build-up to the accident, largely due to on-lookers. It is busy from junction one for Edgeley and west Stockport but, again, no diversions are in place. As some drivers are leaving at junction one, other local roads in Stockport, such as A5145, are congested too. It comes after a crash on the M60 caused traffic chaos in Manchester several weeks ago. Police were called to the M60 clockwise near Junction 13 at 6.20am following reports of a man being hit by a lorry. National Highway said the motorway was closed off on the clockwise carriageways between Junction 13 and Junction 15.

