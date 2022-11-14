Sloane Stephens on Hawk-Eye in Tennis, Using Whoop to Further Women’s Health Research, How the WTA Supports Player Mental Health

You can’t have a discussion about sports technology today without including athletes in that conversation. Their partnerships, investments and endorsements help fuel the space – they have emerged as major stakeholders in the sports tech ecosystem. This series highlights the athletes leading the way and the projects and products they’re putting their influence behind.

2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is one of the brightest stars in women’s tennis, having reached a career-best world No. 3 ranking in 2018. She’s won seven singles titles on the WTA Tour and beat Serena Williams as a 19-year-old at the 2013 Australian Open.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Stephens also returned from a foot injury to win the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 and was a finalist at the 2018 French Open. In February, she beat Marie Bouzková at the Abierto Zapopan tournament in Mexico to capture her first WTA title since 2018.

Stephens, 29, has earned more than $17 million in career prize money and is currently the 37th-ranked singles player on the WTA Tour. Earlier this year, she partnered with Icy Hot, joining Shaquille O’Neal, NFL tight end Darren Waller and USWNT soccer star Rose Lavelle as ambassadors for the company. She recently promoted the new Icy Hot PRO cream and dry spray pain-relief products while attending a pickleball event in New York City alongside the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.

“If you’ve used Icy Hot, you know what it’s like, but this version is just little bit stronger, it works faster. It’s for that everyday person who’s training, getting massages with their trainer,” Stephens told SportTechie at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Stephens is also a member of the Women’s Performance Collective, the research initiative from wearable fitness leader Whoop to study female athlete performance. She is also a proponent of tennis expanding its use of Hawk-Eye, the electronic line-calling system that replaced line judges at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open. Hawk-Eye’s camera system remains limited to video review challenges in most ATP and WTA Tour events, and it isn’t used at all at the French Open.

On supporting Hawk-Eye but being conscious of the jobs that could be lost . . .

I grew up with line judges, with referees. Just a few weeks ago in Guadalajara I had a terrible line call against me. We were using Hawk-Eye and the chair [umpire] made a mistake. That was a human error. Hawk-Eye didn’t make the mistake, but the linesperson made an error. We reviewed it on Hawk-Eye, it was a mistake. Then the umpire made another bad call, and I ended up losing the game. There’s a lot of human error element that we no longer need. We don’t want it either, but we don’t need it because there is automatic calling. We don’t need people to be on the court.

Mind you do that does take away jobs, it takes away livelihoods of a lot of people. But I feel like in sport, there’s too much money on the line, ranking points on the line, contracts on the line, for people to be making human errors in the sport where we’ve advanced so much that we can see line calls live as they happen. We shouldn’t have any errors in our sport, especially when you’re playing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes millions of dollars. That little bit can change the course of a match. And that makes all the difference in the world.

From a chair umpires’ perspective, you have to be ranked super high to be a gold badge level umpire, which people work their whole careers for. And now we’re being like, ‘Okay, we don’t need you anymore, because we have automatic calling.’ So it’s kind of a double-edged sword. You lose jobs, but you gain a lot of clarity in the sport, which I think is important. But obviously, tennis is a very traditional sport, any change is always very hard to make. It’s always something that has to be thought of for like 10 years before we actually do anything. So we’re in that phase now.

On her partnership with Whoop …

It’s great because it’s for sleep, recovery, it’s to track all of those things. There’s been fitness trackers before and all those things before but this one is a little bit more advanced, tracking your menstrual cycle, your HRV [heart rate variability]. In sport, every little bit matters, especially when you’re at the top of your sport, the top of your game. So being able to monitor your sleep and your routines, like if you didn’t get enough deep sleep, or your sleep [score] decreased because you slept more. All those things matter when you’re performing at a high level, especially day in and day out whether you’re training or you’re competing in tournaments. So being able to partner with Whoop is amazing, because it helps not only me, but all of the players — men and women on the tour, it helps everyone.

On data ownership and using Whoop to further women’s health research …

We don’t have a union. We have our Tour, which owns the data because the partnership is with the Tour. But we own I believe all of our own personal data. They can use it and have access to it and can do research on it. But we own all of our own data. We’re all technically independent contractors. So we own all of our stuff.

But obviously, we use it to help other athletes. We use it to help monitor menstrual cycles of top performing athletes and then help people who are just weekend warriors or people training for tennis. And women just don’t have enough data and enough science behind all of these things. There’s not enough research. So being able to contribute to that has been super helpful. Just helping the next generation of athletes because we are collecting data for women in sport, we’re trying to make it more advanced and we’re trying to move the needle a bit. All of these things and all these things that we’re monitoring help a lot

On strides the WTA has made to support mental health….

There’s always work to be done everywhere, but I think the WTA does a great job. We have people on the road, therapists on the road that we can talk to in person and make appointments with. There’s a lot of support on the road just because we are all isolated and by ourselves most of the time. A lot of us do need that little extra support, we travel 40 weeks out of the year away from family, friends, husbands, wives, whatever it is, and it is difficult. The WTA has done a good job to support us to make sure that we do have those people on staff and on hand week in and week out.

And I think that’s been super beneficial, especially because COVID through us all for a loop so we are kind of getting back to normal but in a way that we feel more supported and have more access to things that we didn’t before like Modern Health and the Calm app. All of these things are just extra little things that we can use to help self-soothe ourselves and whatever it may be whatever we need in that moment. So the WTA has done a good job at trying to make that happen for us.

On how she uses Hyperice’s massage and recovery products …

I am an investor in Hyperice. I use NormaTec, all of the Hyperice gadgets — the Hyperice Go, the Hypervolt, which has been super helpful. It’s something you could travel with, be on the road with. I use [Hyperice products] for warmup and then I just use it when I’m sitting in my bed, laying around. It’s good post-match, too, but post-match, I’m getting more manual massage with my trainer, my physio so that’s a little bit different. But you can kind of use it wherever, I just did it on an airplane.