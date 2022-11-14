Snow squall watch issued by Environment Canada

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the Minnesota border, with the storm possibly moving into the Thunder Bay area on Monday night and into Tuesday.

THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay is under a snow squall watch.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts between 10 centimetres and 15 centimetres are expected in the city by Tuesday afternoon, with significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

The snow is expected to begin on Monday evening, mainly along the Minnesota border. The snow squalls could potentially move into the Thunder Bay area on Monday evening and continue into Tuesday.

The Cloud Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Whitefish Lake, Arrow Lake and Dorion areas could get between 15 and 25 centimetres, Environment Canada cautions.

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads and walkways could become difficult to navigate.

A snow squall watch is issued when conditions are favourable for bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near-zero visibilities.