Sons of Norway Fall Bake Sale & Member Vendor Sale is Nov. 19

Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge will hold its annual Fall Bake and Vendor Sale, including lefse and donuts, Norwegian and American baked goods, Mandt Lodge cookbooks, rømmegrøt and fish chowder (ready to eat), meatballs (take home to heat), and other items to be sold. Vendors will be there with a wide variety of items for sale, including alpaca, honey, quilt and sewing projects, gnomes and Norsk items.

There is also bingo that night at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. for food and card sales. There is parking on the street or a public parking lot behind the Stoughton Senior Center. Call 608-873-7209 or email arnesonfamily5@gmail.com for more information.