Categories
Travel

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder To Fly To Florida


Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. 

Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. 

People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you have have to pay extra to bring on any piece of luggage bigger than a purse, or to get more leg room, to print out your boarding pass, in some situations, or get a snack.

While the company has announced plans to make its flights somewhat more comfortable by adding a few extra inches to its new Airbuses, it has also made it clear that these new Airbuses will not include power outlets or UBS ports on the seats, nor do the seats recline.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: