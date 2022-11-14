State pension triple lock may be scrapped for ‘hefty savings’

With new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak taking a different approach to that of Liz Truss, there are fears about what could happen to the state pension. Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are attempting to raise as much money for the Treasury as possible, and hope to steer the country into financial stability.

However, people are wondering whether the triple lock will have to be sacrificed in order to achieve this goal.

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Andrew Megson, CEO of My Pension Expert, who offered his insight on the matter.

He said: “Government borrowing reached £20billion in September, and cutbacks on spending seem inevitable if the country is to get to grips with its debt.

“Given the triple lock cost the Treasury £5.6billion in 2020/21, it is unsurprising that the Chancellor might consider cutting the policy to provide hefty savings – even if it means going against their 2019 manifesto.”

