Stormzy tickets – Here’s when All Points East tickets go on sale





Last week Stormzy stunned fans by announcing his first and only show of 2023. The star will be hitting Victoria Park for Luno Presents All Points East. The “special day” will include other artists performing as well as “Big Michael” headlining. Tickets come out this week – but they are sure to sell out fast.

When do Stormzy tickets come out? Tickets for Stormzy’s one and only live show of 2023 go on sale Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10am. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets and many other retailers. The event is due to take place on Friday, August 18, 2023. Stormzy announced the event last week on his Twitter account with an incredible video, while giving the concert a special name. Buy tickets to Stormzy’s gig here.

Stormzy posted the update on his social media accounts with the caption: “THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN DAY.” He wrote: “This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.” He then revealed how dedicated fans can get presale tickets for the event. Stormzy explained that his fans who preordered his new album, This Is What I Mean, before midnight on Sunday, November 13, would be eligible for presale tickets.

Those who did preorder the album will likely receive an email giving them instructions on how to buy the tickets. The preorder cutoff has now expired, but you can still grab the album here. Stormzy recently spoke candidly about his new album might not be “liked” by anyone, however. Speaking to Rick Rubin for I-D, he said he felt it was “impossible to figure out what people want from me”.

Stormzy went on: “It’s a reflection of growth. It’s not an attempt at music so much, it’s more me trying to hold up a mirror to myself.” “I feel like this album unlocks whatever freedom I’ve been looking for – both as a man and as a creative. It allows me to spread my wings. I’ve made peace with the idea that no one may like it.” This Is What I Mean comes out on November 25. Buy tickets to Stormzy’s show here. SOURCE

