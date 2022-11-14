Strictly’s Tyler West suffers blow as pro dancer spots worrying sign

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend and the highly-anticipated Blackpool Week has been everyone’s dream. As the lucky couples prepare to wow the judges at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom, professional dancer Gary Edwards has offered his opinion on their journeys so far. He told Express.co.uk Tyler West could be in danger once again.
Tyler and his professional partner Dianne found themselves in the bottom two again this week, against Tony Adams.
As the former Arsenal footballer was forced to withdraw due to an injury, the dance-off was cancelled.
This meant Tyler and Dianne made it through to Blackpool Week, and they do not take their position for granted.
They will be pulling out all the stops in order to stay out of the bottom two during the show’s most prestigious week.
Yet professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he may have a difficult time doing so.
Speaking of Tyler and presenter Kym Marsh, who have both received lower scores than in previous weeks, he said: “I don’t think they are improving fast.
“Tyler definitely could have been pushing at the top and I just don’t think he is now.
“With Tony gone, everyone needs to turn it around as there are no great dancers out there for me.
“They have got to change their thought pattern, it could also be they are in a rut and it’s really easy to do that.
“Every dance is completely different and they are going into every dance the same, and that’s what I see in both Tyler and Kym.
Gary said the most important thing to keep in mind was a strategy on how to play to their strengths to win.
He added: “They should be learning the thought patterns and basically how to win Strictly.
“I think with Tyler he has got no strategy, there is nothing in there at all.
“With Tyler, he is lost in the middle, he is in no man’s land and he has got no direction.
“I’m not disappointed with him anymore because I’m not expecting much, because he’s just been the same every time.
“It’s important to come out really positive and I just don’t think he does that.
“In the first week he was a favourite for a lot of people but I just don’t think it’s there.
“Paso Doble is my favourite dance, you have got to give it 150 per cent. It should be his dance, it’s very male orientated, but there was nothing.”
Tyler took to Instagram to express his gratitude for making it through to Blackpool Week.
He said: “Loved this dance, was tough but we move. CANNOT explain how excited we are to be heading to Blackpool. “Loving every second dancing each week @bbcstrictly & couldn’t be more grateful for the support, thank you so much it means the world.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday at 7.45pm
