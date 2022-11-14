Stylist shares best winter jackets for over 50s to look younger

“Modernising your eyewear, bags and jewellery will help update your winter wardrobe for 2022, without breaking the bank.”

They recommended: “Opting for thermal underlayers and tights means you can style lighter outer layers, so less bulky outerwear is required. This helps you to keep a more defined shape, dialling up the youthfulness, and lets you incorporate more colourful summer clothes.”

Puffer jackets and faux fur coats are also clever options to elevate your look. In terms of puffer jackets, “the biggest the better,” the experts said.

“If it’s too tight it won’t look right, plus you’ll compress the insulation and lose warmth.”