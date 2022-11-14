Taliban enforces full Sharia law in Afghanistan





Judges across Afghanistan have been ordered by the supreme leader to embrace and enforce all aspects of Islamic law. This includes the amputation of limbs as a punishment for thieves, stonings and floggings, and public executions, reports claim.

The demand came after supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada had a meeting with a group of judges, according to Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Only a few days ago, a video emerged on social media of women in Afghanistan questioning the new rules of the regime after they were suddenly banned from going to female gyms. The women said: “You’ve taken our right to study. We are not allowed to work. We now can’t exercise in a gym. “Do we not have the right to do anything anymore? Why is the world not listening to us?”

Akhunzada rules from Kandahar which is considered the birthplace and spiritual core of the movement. After its initial takeover of Afghanistan last summer, the Taliban attempted to reassure the global community that its new leadership would not be dominated by the same cruel rule of its prior leadership from 1996 to 2001. Despite this, since the successful offensive the Taliban have slowly but surely restricted the rights and freedoms of its people, especially its women, in line with full Sharia law. Rahima Popalzai, a political analyst told AFP: “If they really start to implement hudud and qisas, they will be aiming to create the fear society has gradually lost. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak arrives in Indonesia for G20 Summit

While hudud means crimes under sharia law which have specific punishments, qisas means ‘retaliation in kind’ though the victim’s relatives can claim compensation over punishment. Offences of hudud include adultery, drinking alcohol, rebellion, kidnapping, and theft while qisas includes murder and the intentional infliction of harm. Crimes which are punished by hudud are more difficult to prove and in cases of adultery if there is no confession, four adult male Muslim witnesses must give a statement. From the beginning of the Taliban’s rule in the summer of 2021, women have suffered some of the largest losses of freedom and rights including being unable to enter parks, funfairs, work, and travel without a male relative as an escort.

Like Loading...