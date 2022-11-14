Tate and Paul exchange words at ringside of Mayweather vs Deji fight

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul exchanged words at ringside while attending the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event last night at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Their tense encounter comes three days after announcing that they are in negotiations to fight each other.
On Thursday, The Problem Child uploaded a video to social media of the pair facing off with the caption “negotiations.” This was followed up by a statement from Tate’s representative, reading: “Negotiations have begun between the two parties, it’s a fight the fans have been asking for and it’s an event the world will remember.”
But talks quickly fizzled out. Paul has previously stated that Tate ‘is too afraid’ to fight him or his brother as losing to them would destroy his ‘alpha male image’. However, it appears that isn’t case.
He said: “It is time for Logan to pay the price. I will not allow him to earn more money than me for his destruction, as a clown like him, with a mediocre online income, would happily sacrifice his pride for money.
“I promised I would fight him for free, and I meant it. He can fly to Romania and knock on my door any day of the week. When I said fight, I didn’t mean sport. If he recovers, he can continue to live in his brother’s shadow where he belongs.”
