Tate and Paul exchange words at ringside of Mayweather vs Deji fight

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul exchanged words at ringside while attending the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event last night at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Their tense encounter comes three days after announcing that they are in negotiations to fight each other.

On Thursday, The Problem Child uploaded a video to social media of the pair facing off with the caption “negotiations.” This was followed up by a statement from Tate’s representative, reading: “Negotiations have begun between the two parties, it’s a fight the fans have been asking for and it’s an event the world will remember.”

Now, footage from Seconds Out has been released of both men squaring up to each other again as a fight date looms. Back in 2021, Tate offered Paul an eye-watering $3 million sum to face him in the ring, claiming that Paul needed a ‘reality check’.

But talks quickly fizzled out. Paul has previously stated that Tate ‘is too afraid’ to fight him or his brother as losing to them would destroy his ‘alpha male image’. However, it appears that isn’t case.