Tepper’s Appaloosa dumps Disney, Netflix, Micron

Appaloosa Management LP, run by billionaire David Tepper, dumped its holdings in Walt Disney Co.
DIS,
Netflix Inc.
NFLX,
and Micron Technology Inc.
MU,
according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday. In the filing, Appaloosa no longer listed shares of Disney or Netflix, which it reported having a 50,000-share stake in each in August, or Micron, which it listed as having 575,000 shares previously. Appaloosa also trimmed holdings in Meta Platforms Inc.
META,
Microsoft Corp.
MSFT,
and Salesforce Inc.
CRM,
according to the filing.
