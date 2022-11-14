The 2022 Tech Innovator Awards | CRN

From among more than 260 applicants, CRN staff selected products spanning the IT industry – including in cloud, infrastructure, security, storage and devices – that offer ground-breaking functionality, differentiation and partner opportunity.

The pace of change and technology innovation in the IT industry, driven by megatrends like cloud computing, automation and digital transformation, continues to accelerate. And the massive shift to hybrid work/work-from-home practices brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred rapid IT development and change in such areas as communications and collaboration software, remote access to applications and data, and security that extends to employees working outside the office security perimeter.

Amidst these rapid shifts innovative IT companies have stepped up and developed new and updated products that meet these needs. These span IT mainstay technologies like networking hardware, data storage systems, laptops and power management systems. But they also include innovative products in newer areas such as automation, edge computing, IoT and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

So what are the new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers?

To help solution providers identify products that are truly innovative and offer value for their customers, the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards showcase IT vendor offerings that provide significant advances in IT – and partner growth opportunities – across a broad range of technology categories including cloud, networking, security, storage and software. The awards spotlight innovative products across 38 categories. The winners and finalists were chosen by CRN staff from among 263 applicants.