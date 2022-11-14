The “All American” Cast Read Your Filthy Thirst Tweets And I Apologize In Advance To Their Parents

To celebrate All American returning for a glorious fifth season, we sat down with the cast — Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, and Michael Evans Behling — to read some of your sweet comments about the show.
JUST KIDDING — that couldn’t be further from the truth! We got Daniel, Samantha, and Michael together to read some of their fans’ filthiest thirst tweets, and just in time for tonight’s episode, ironically titled “I Need Love.”
So, if you want to see them squirm…
…and burst out laughing at the wild things some of you have said about them…
And to see the gang together more often, check out All American on Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW and streaming on Tuesdays on The CW app.
Source link