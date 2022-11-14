The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off ahead of Black Friday | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

At just $349, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 8. It’s gone this low before, but it never stays on sale for long. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading or getting your first Apple Watch, now might be a good time to move on it.

Both the 45mm and 41mm sizes are $50 off, and the deal applies to the midnight, red and silver case colors. The starlight case is still regular price as of this writing. This is the GPS model, without cellular connectivity, so you’ll need your phone around to make calls and texts, but with its built-in capabilities, the watch can still track runs, play music and check your heart rate if you leave your phone behind.

Apple

The Apple Watch is our current favorite smartwach overall, as it’s a robust wearable that balances activity and health tracking with plenty of lifestyle and connectivity features, such as keeping up with podcasts or staying on top of your calendar. And of course, if you’re an iPhone user, adding an Apple Watch to the mix is a no-brainer.

When we tested out the Series 8 upon its debut, we liked the extended battery life, quick charging and a low power mode that squeezed out an extra two hours of use after the watch ran down to 20 percent. New for the Series 8 are temperature readings (which can help track ovulation) as well as crash detection. While the look is pretty unchanged from the Series 7, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, particularly if you want that iconic, square Apple Watch look.

In the end, we named the Apple Watch Series 8 the “new best smartwatch,” with our reviewer deciding to use it as her primary smartwatch. But like we said, this $50-off deal doesn’t tend to stick around long, so you might want to grab it now.

