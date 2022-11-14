The Beatles Refused to Record 1 of Paul McCartney’s Songs

TL;DR:

The Beatles didn’t record one of Paul McCartney’s songs.

Paul said he was “ashamed” of the song.

Another artists covered the tune and released his version as a single.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One of Paul McCartney‘s songs never became a Beatles song because the group didn’t like it. Subsequently, they gave the song to another artist. The artist released his version of the tune as a single.

Paul McCartney was ashamed he wrote 1 song and The Beatles rejected it

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the song “Tip of My Tongue.” “Oh, my God!” he said. “There were always a couple of songs that we didn’t want to do because we didn’t think they were very good, but other people would say, ‘Well, I’ll do it, I think it’s quite good.’”

A singer named Tommy Quickly recorded “Tip of My Tongue” but The Beatles never released a version of it. “Tommy Quickly was one of our friends out of Brian Epstein’s stable,” Paul explained. “This is pretty much mine, I’m ashamed to say. It sounds like one of these where I tried to work it around the title.”