The Blacklist fans ‘expose’ evidence to debunk Katarina is Red theory

In season eight, fans got closer to finding the truth after he told Liz, that her mother Katarina had constructed his identity to keep her safe.

As a result, many fans were certain Katarina had undergone a full body transformation to become Red, which would explain his instance to work with her.

However, Redditor @Stingflare believe they had debunked the theory and took to the Blacklist fan page to share their view.

They wrote: “If you believe Red is Katarina, how would you explain this?” and detailed the season five moment Red told mailman, Anthony Pagliaro (Lenny Venito) about him joining the navy.