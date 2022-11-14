The Challenges Of Remaking A Horror Classic Like Resident Evil 2

We’ve known about the remake of Resident Evil 2 for quite a long time. It was announced in late 2015 by producer Yoshiaki “H” Hirabayashi, who only days prior had pitched the game to Capcom after gathering feedback for fan interest in a Resident Evil 2 remake on Facebook. Since its initial reveal, the survival horror remake was kept under wraps for a few years until E3 2018. At Sony’s press conference, Capcom debuted the first gameplay trailer, finally giving us a glimpse at how it’ll look and play. And better yet, we got a release date: January 29, 2019.

The excitement of seeing familiar characters and locales recreated with modern visuals was only elevated after our time spent playing a demo at E3. Resident Evil 2 Remake feels like it respects the nostalgia fans have for the game, and actually factors their intimate knowledge of the game into its design. It stokes memories of the PlayStation classic with faithful renditions of iconic Raccoon City locations, while at the same time unexpectedly flipping the script on the original to terrify longtime fans. While Resident Evil 2 Remake currently feels like a respectful cover of the original with some modern flourishes, our time spent in Racoon City left us with a few questions.