The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Hidden meaning in Janine twist exposed

“She stands right back up; that’s who she is. She is not going to be dissuaded. She’s either going to be stopped or she’s going to win her argument and win influence to protect her girls.

“There’s also that moment where Janine tells her, ‘Don’t worry about me,’ it’s such an interesting moment of respect that Janine gives Lydia and also sympathy.

“I think that even though Lydia probably doesn’t notice either of those moments, that’s really saying how far she’s come in the season.

“She gets up and she’s very determined. It’s a different more practical and practised Lydia,” Bruce added to Deadline.

The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 1-5 are available on Hulu in the US and available on All 4 in the UK.