The Most Stunning Hotel Tennis Courts Around The World – Hotels Above Par – Boutique Hotels & Travel

Tennis is more popular than ever thanks to superstars like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. In 2021, 22.6 million Americans picked up a racquet, a 27.9 percent increase from 2019. For travelers who want to keep up their game while on vacation, hotel tennis courts around the world are serving some incredible views. From Italy to Tanzania, here are eight we love.

5 Stars | Website | Locarno Airport

90 | 2 swimming pools; Beachfront; Spa | 5

Villa Monastero; Villa Fogazzaro; Villa Carlotta

Grand doesn’t begin to describe this palace situated on Lake Como. Located in its flora-filled parkland is a red clay tennis court with ace views of the star-studded lake and verdant mountains. The court comes complete with floodlighting for a pre-dinner match or an early-morning workout. If you want to work on your serve, an instructor can be booked in advance.

4 Stars | Website | Nassau International Airport

10 | 1 swimming pool; Private beach area; Free WiFi | 1

Andros Island; Little Beach; Sunset Beach

As the honeymoon destination for tennis legend Serena Williams, you can be sure the tennis court here is up to par. Tennis fanatics flock to this tiny island tennis court where the world’s greatest athlete practiced her topspin daily. When she wasn’t on the court with her trainer, she stayed in the ultra-plush Magnolia Villa.

5 Stars | Website | Nadi International Airport

32 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Beachfront | 1

Vomo; Beachcomber Island; Treasure Island

Located in the remote Mamanuca Island group, this private Fijian Island has over three miles of beach, a jungle spa and a turf tennis court. Guests can lace up and use the racquets and balls for free any time they like. After a few sets, head to Kui Spa for a deep tissue or tension relief back massage.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

5 Stars | Website | San Diego Intl. Airport

49 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Bar | 2

Torrey Pines Golf Course; La Jolla Cove; Del Mar City Beach

This Relais & Châteaux property in Rancho Santa Fe, California, is a tennis lover’s dream. Known as the #1 tennis resort in California, they have a whopping 13 Plexipave championship courts, three red clay courts and four pickleball courts. There are also hands-on tennis pros to coach tennis players of all ages.

5 Stars | Website | Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

118 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Hot tub | 1

Musée Picasso; Île Sainte-Marguerite; Plage de la Garoupe

Dating back to 1870, this stately chateaux is the jewel of the French Riviera. Open from April to October; this seaside escape has five red clay tennis courts to volley with your partner or a certified tennis coach available for booking. Its location under towering Aleppo pines and olive trees makes it a peaceful and private place to play.

5 Stars | Website | Naples Intl. Airport

57 | 1 swimming pool; Beachfront; Fitness center | 2

Amalfi Beach; Amalfi Cathedral; Corso Italia

In the ultra-posh Italian town of Positano, this cliffside hotel welcomes travelers from August to October. Down a series of stone steps leading to the ocean is its stunning regulation-size tennis court. Located next to the pebbled beach, this tennis court is one of the most beautiful spots for a game on the Mediterranean.

5 Stars | Website | Seronera Airstrip

10 | 1 swimming pool; Spa; Hot tub | 1

Serengeti National Park; Sabi Sand Reserve; Singita Kruger National Park

Grab your racquets for a game of tennis with stunning savannah vistas. Travelers at this African oasis can play a match while zebras and elephants graze in the background. Beware, the sun shines hot here, but Singita Sasakwa’s pool is ideal for a post-tennis dip.

5 Stars | Website | Velana International Airport

87 | 1 swimming pool; Private beach area; Spa | 5

Kagi; Olhuhali; Gaafaru

This blue clay court sits steps from the electric blues of the Indian Ocean. At Jumeirah Maldives, guests can hit balls next to the beach, where white Miami-style overwater villas distract in the distance. And at night, the tennis court has floodlights for play once the hot sun has set. Plus, social tennis games for adults and kids are planned every week. But if you’d rather take lessons from a pro, that can also be arranged.

