The original cast of The Teletubbies now

The Teletubbies amazed a whole generation of toddlers with its colourful characters, cheerful baby sun and their delicious Tubby Toast. The BBC series was cancelled in 2001 but has now been brought back to life by Netflix with a whole new cast. Express.co.uk has everything there is to know about the original stars of The Teletubbies.

Where are the original Teletubbies now?

Dipsy – John Simmit

Mischievous green Teletubby Dipsy was played by actor and comedian John Simmit.

The 59-year-old from Birmingham was a stand-up comic before joining the iconic show and continued to perform on stage while in The Teletubbies and still does today, as well as DJing part-time.

Earlier this year, Simmit posted a picture of himself alongside his Teletubbies character to mark the 25th anniversary of the show.

He wrote: “It’s the 25th year anniversary of this distinctive TV show’s first transmission and journey to becoming part of world culture & one of the most successful TV shows ever.”

