This Holiday Season Just Got Better: Announcing the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle Coming November 29 – Xbox Wire

Summary The new Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle is coming November 29 on Xbox.com and at participating retailers worldwide for $299* while supplies last.

The Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle features a total of nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Get the Gilded Hunter Bundle, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate**, with Xbox All Access starting at just $24.99 per month for 24 months.

Introducing the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle, including an Xbox Series S (and controller), a total of nine in-game cosmetics, plus virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. It’s available at Xbox.com and participating North American retailers for $299 and will be rolling out worldwide starting November 29 while supplies last.***

This incredible value gets even better when you purchase it with Xbox All Access, which includes both the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle and access to hundreds of games including day one releases with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, starting at just $24.99 per month for 24 months.

With the Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, don the Hunter Saber Outfit (includes variant style) and prowl the island wielding Saber’s Fang Pickaxe (includes variant style). Show your style with The Hunt Begins Wrap and enjoy 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on your favorite items in Fortnite.

Jump start your Rocket League Garage with the Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Asto CSX Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to upgrade to Rocket League Pass Premium, build Blueprints, or purchase most-wanted content from Rocket League’s Item Shop.

Lastly, dip, dive, duck, and dodge with the Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys – featuring the Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks to buy the Fall Guys Season Pass or favorite costumes, colors, patterns, emotes, and celebrations for your Fall Guy. Ready to play? Since you can download and play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys for free with Xbox, you can get right to the action.

Simply the most fun you haven’t had yet. Simply Next Gen.

To further celebrate the launch of the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle, we’re launching a new campaign starring actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang and partnering with known photographer and stop motion animator @PlasticAction (Jax Navarro).

We meet Jimmy in a series of social videos enjoying gaming on his Xbox Series S when a surprise guest appears on his couch to tell him why being in an internet video is a great idea, and of course, break down all the great items available in the Gilded Hunter Bundle.

PlasticAction will be creating a series of highly styled, IP-themed visuals that embody all the fun gamers will have while playing their favorite games on Xbox Series S this holiday.

Keep checking in on Xbox social channel to keep up on the fun as we roll out the full campaign.

* Estimated retail price; actual retail prices may vary.

** Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not required to play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

*** Use with digital games only; console does not play physical discs. Includes play-for-free Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys game downloads. Bundle doesn’t include access to Fortnite: Save the World mode.