This Overlooked Element Can Help Combat Burnout Via The Metaverse

The 2020 pandemic transformed our work lives in many ways—one of the most apparent is remote work. According to a McKinsey study, 58% of Americans report an opportunity to work from home at least once a week, and 35% report having the option to work from home five days a week. As well as remote work, burnout has also increased. Mercer’s 2022 Global Talent Trends Report found that employees who feel at risk of burnout increased from 63% in 2020 to a staggering 81% of employees in 2022.

Preventing burnout isn’t just about aspects like managing workload where data shows room for improvements, but also where work takes place and the effectiveness and non-toxicity of the physical environment. By keeping pace with changes in the work environment and not overlooking elements like virtual and office design, you’ll be better equipped to provide functionality, effectiveness, variety, aesthetics and holistic employee experiences. So let’s look at what recent findings from Gensler, an integrated global architecture, design, planning and consulting show across two key areas: generational views and external considerations.

Generational office purpose views

Generation Z emphasizes the ability to maximize individual productivity more than all other generations, and all generations reported that the primary purpose of the office is to collaborate with their team. Generation Z also ranks visibility for promotion and creative inspiration higher in their top 10 reasons to visit the office. Partial days in the office are also especially preferred by Millennials and Generation Z.

External considerations

Considering external aspects of the office, like terraces, rooftops, local restaurants and retail, are also recommended amenities that might help draw employees back. Gensler has also found that places to work outside of the home and office are increasing in popularity — from coffee shops to libraries to outdoor spaces resulting in a more campus-like approach to planning what’s next for real estate and workplaces.

I connected with Blima Ehrentreu, CEO and Founder of The Designers Group, to add to the conversation about how design approaches can support new healthy ways of working. The Designers Group has experience working on a broad range of interior spaces, and their portfolio includes workplace, hospitality, education, retail and healthcare projects.

Rachel Montañez: As a designer, what are some practical design essentials for an introvert creating an at-home office space?

Blima Ehrentreu: It’s important for introverted employees to feel like they have their own space while also having opportunities to get to know their team in smaller settings. Having a virtual office has greatly benefited our more introverted employees, giving them the space to exchange ideas and collaborate. As for the physical workspace, it’s great to get out a few days a week and work in a different environment, such as a cafe or library, to get that opportunity for social interaction while maintaining focus. In addition, biophilic elements such as greenery and natural light are essential in creating a serene, productive working environment in the home.

Montañez: Similarly, thinking about extroverts, what are some practical design essentials for an extrovert creating an at-home office space?

Ehrentre: For extroverted employees, you want to make sure there’s a structure in place for them to have the opportunity to bond with their co-workers, like in group chats, in-person meetings, or weekly calls. Extroverted employees may find that brighter colors and a more dynamic work environment (such as going into co-working spaces) may stimulate their productivity and creativity.

Montañez: What are some key components of creating a virtual office for employees?

Ehrentre: You want to create a space people want to gather in, making it more aesthetically pleasing and accessible than a typical digital meeting.

Our virtual office works like any regular physical office; employees can reserve it for client meetings, internal collaborations, or brainstorms. It’s completely branded, curating a space unique to our company that mimics the in-person experience. When it’s not booked, the space is open for employees to gather and work together on their day-to-day tasks. Sometimes we also use the virtual conference room to check in to see who’s online and available to assist with any tasks at hand.

Montañez: You’ve also created a game room for employees. Tell us about it.

Ehrentre: While the virtual conference room is a great place for our employees to stay focused and collaborate on work activities, we also wanted them to experience the social experience of being in an office. In a digital setting, “water cooler talk” is often overlooked and missed entirely, erasing touchpoints for our team to bond outside work. The game room is a more social setting, a space for our team to relax and bond over non-work-related activities.

What we love about the game room is how customizable it is for each individual or group. While we set up the designated digital gathering space, employees can choose exactly what game or activity they want to participate in. Whether they’re looking to unwind with a soothing game of chess or focus on playing Tetris, there’s something for every need.

Montañez: Technology aside, how can remote organizations develop a sense of community within their organizations?

Ehrentre: Don’t miss out on the opportunities to celebrate your team’s accomplishments––big and small, work-related or not. Companies need to supplement the physical (and virtual) environment with programming that speaks to company culture; we have “TDG Star of the Week” that recognizes an employee’s contributions each week. This recognition isn’t necessarily based on their work or productivity but on aspects like their positivity, contribution to the team, and character building.

Adding to that, a recent Gallup Wellbeing and Workplace study found employee recognition which I’ve kept my eye on for a few years, can help mitigate a $322 billion cost of global turnover and lost productivity. When employee recognition hits the mark, 73% say they are less likely to “always” or “very often” feel burned out. However, employees work hybrid, in-office or remotely; we need to ensure that we aren’t stuck on the surface by combining qualitative insights and front-line experience to go deeper. That’s how we’ll turn around the burnout crisis.

