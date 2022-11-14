Thousands Of PC Games Discounted In New Black Friday Sale

Green Man Gaming is offering huge deals ahead of Black Friday, making it easy to stock up on PC games this holiday season. Beyond its sprawling catalog of discounts, you’ll want to check back in every 48 hours, as the retailer is offering new “Star Deals” that will further lower prices on select titles.

As if discounted games weren’t enough, Green Man Gaming is running a Black Friday 2022 Giveaway that could secure you a bundle of free games and a free one-year subscription to GeForce Now. To enter the competition, all you need to do is buy a game during the Black Friday 2022 Sale.

Games on sale run the gamut from relaxing life sims to haunting narrative adventures. One of the best discounts right now is for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is available for just $26. Gearbox’s other new release, New Tales from the Borderlands, is also on sale for $21. Both feature the same, stylized graphics and sophomoric humor that the Borderlands franchise is known for–and since both pulled in impressive reviews, now is a great time to add them to your library.

Other notable deals include The Quarry for $26, Red Dead Redemption 2 for $18, and Rollerdrome for $18. The latter is a particular standout, as it’s arguably one of the most inventive games of 2022. The fast-paced action title has you cruising around on roller skates as you blast away at foes with an assortment of heavy weapons. It takes a few minutes for the action to click, but when it does, you’ll be pulling off acrobatic moves as you land wild trick shots on increasingly difficult enemies.

If none of the above caught your eye, be sure to check out the full sale. We’ve also put together a short list of our favorite Black Friday deals at Green Man Gaming. Most of these are offered as Steam keys, although others must be redeemed on the Epic Games Store or other third-party platforms.

