Three spoiler-free hints to help solve Wordle 514 on November 15

There’s a brand new Wordle puzzle to solve, and just in time for Tuesday morning. Wordle 514 is live for November 15 only, so you’d better get in quick if you want to maintain those hard-earned winning streaks. Wordle 514 isn’t the most obscure word, but it’s probably not a word you’d use that often. With this in mind, there’s a good chance you might need some help solving Wordle today. If you’re struggling with the November 15 Wordle, simply head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues for Wordle 514.

The daily word game that spawned a thousand clones, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 514 on November 15…