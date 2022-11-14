Today’s best early Black Friday deals on Apple, software & more | AppleInsider

Early Black Friday deals are live on Apple products.







With Black Friday a mere 11 days away, discounts on Apple gear are hitting a fever pitch with deals on 2022 hardware — and even some closeout steals.

Many of the deals below offer record low prices on Apple products. But there’s no guarantee inventory will last or the prices will not change, because Apple product sales can fluctuate drastically during the holidays. If you’re in need of a new device now or want to ensure your holiday shopping is done ahead of the big rush, the offers below provide excellent gift ideas.

Retailer store cards like B&H’s Payboo Card and the Adorama Edge Card offer additional ways to save or spread payments out over time. With Adorama Edge, which knocks 5% off, and B&H Payboo, which offers an instant sales tax refund on qualifying orders, the savings can really add up, especially on a high-end purchase like a MacBook Pro or Mac Studio.

Jump to early Black Friday sales by store:

AirPods & Beats

Apple AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to a record low price at Amazon.

AirPods are always a hot holiday gift idea, and retailers often slash the earbuds to record low levels for Black Friday. Amazon continues to offer the lowest price on AirPods Pro 2, with a $20 discount on the 2022 release, as well as up to 33% off Beats earbuds.

Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our AirPods buyers guide for insight into differences across the product range.

Top AirPods deals

Beats

Apple TV

Even the new Apple TV 4K 2022 is on sale.

The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models eligible for a $5 discount at Amazon. If you’re open to a closeout model, though, prices have fallen to $99.99 for the 2021 4K streaming box.

Top Apple TV 4K discounts

MacBook Air

MacBook Air M2 savings are in effect this week.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is also a great gift idea this holiday season. With upgrade options, including 24GB of memory and a bump up to the 10-core GPU, the laptop can be tricked out to meet your needs. Every model is discounted in our M2 MacBook Air Price Guide, with bonus savings on AppleCare at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Click on the green price tag icon to bring up coupon details in our Price Guide.

MacBook Air deals

MacBook Pro

Many MacBook Pro models are hundreds of dollars off.

Best 14-inch MacBook Pro markdowns

Best 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

Best 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 sales

Apple Watch

The new Apple Watch Ultra is discounted ahead of Black Friday.

The newly released Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are already discounted at Amazon leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend. Our Apple Watch Price Guide is tracking the latest Apple Watch deals all holiday season long.

Top Apple Watch savings

iPads

M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPads are on sale, along with closeout deals on M1 models.

Early Black Friday iPad sales

Software

Official Black Friday pricing is live on Adobe Creative Cloud.

Apple hardware isn’t the only thing that’s on sale. Early (and some running all the way through Nov. 25) Black Friday deals have launched at Adobe, where the Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals plan is over 25% off for first-time subscribers.

Software steals

iPhones

Wireless carriers are offering aggressive incentives on the iPhone 14 line.

Pre-Black Friday iPhone deals

Additional tech discounts