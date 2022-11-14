Today’s best early Black Friday deals on Apple, software & more | AppleInsider

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.
With Black Friday a mere 11 days away, discounts on Apple gear are hitting a fever pitch with deals on 2022 hardware — and even some closeout steals.
Many of the deals below offer record low prices on Apple products. But there’s no guarantee inventory will last or the prices will not change, because Apple product sales can fluctuate drastically during the holidays. If you’re in need of a new device now or want to ensure your holiday shopping is done ahead of the big rush, the offers below provide excellent gift ideas.
Retailer store cards like B&H’s Payboo Card and the Adorama Edge Card offer additional ways to save or spread payments out over time. With Adorama Edge, which knocks 5% off, and B&H Payboo, which offers an instant sales tax refund on qualifying orders, the savings can really add up, especially on a high-end purchase like a MacBook Pro or Mac Studio.
AirPods & Beats
AirPods are always a hot holiday gift idea, and retailers often slash the earbuds to record low levels for Black Friday. Amazon continues to offer the lowest price on AirPods Pro 2, with a $20 discount on the 2022 release, as well as up to 33% off Beats earbuds.
Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our AirPods buyers guide for insight into differences across the product range.
Top AirPods deals
Beats
Apple TV
The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models eligible for a $5 discount at Amazon. If you’re open to a closeout model, though, prices have fallen to $99.99 for the 2021 4K streaming box.
Top Apple TV 4K discounts
MacBook Air
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is also a great gift idea this holiday season. With upgrade options, including 24GB of memory and a bump up to the 10-core GPU, the laptop can be tricked out to meet your needs. Every model is discounted in our M2 MacBook Air Price Guide, with bonus savings on AppleCare at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Click on the green price tag icon to bring up coupon details in our Price Guide.
MacBook Air deals
- M1 MacBook Air (7-core GPU), 8GB, 256GB: $799.99 at Amazon
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 8GB, 256GB: $1,049 ($150 off + $40 off AppleCare) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 16GB, 256GB Midnight: $1,319 ($80 off + $40 off AppleCare) with coupon code APINSIDER at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 24GB, 1TB Midnight: $1,899 ($100 off + $40 off AppleCare) with code APINSIDER at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU), 16GB, 256GB Midnight: $1,399 ($100 off + $40 off AppleCare) with discount code APINSIDER at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU), 16GB, 512GB Space Gray or Midnight: $1,599 ($100 off + $40 off AppleCare) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama
MacBook Pro
Best 14-inch MacBook Pro markdowns
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 512GB): $1,599.99 ($400 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $1,999 ($200 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $2,299 ($300 off + $70 off AppleCare)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $1,999.99 ($500 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $3,699 ($400 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 4TB) Space Gray: $4,099 ($600 off)
Best 16-inch MacBook Pro deals
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 512GB) Silver: $2,079 ($420 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 1TB): $2,279 ($420 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 32GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $2,599 ($300 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 32GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $3,149 ($350 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 24C GPU, 32GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $2,699 ($400 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 24C GPU, 64GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $3,349 ($350 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 24C GPU, 64GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $3,699 ($400 off + $80 off AppleCare)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 32GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $3,099 ($400 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $3,599 ($300 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 8TB): $5,499 ($600 off)
Best 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 sales
Apple Watch
The newly released Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are already discounted at Amazon leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend. Our Apple Watch Price Guide is tracking the latest Apple Watch deals all holiday season long.
Top Apple Watch savings
- Apple Watch Ultra (Orange Alpine Loop, Medium or Large Band): $779.99 ($20 off) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band) various colors: $349 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Graphite Stainless, Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Silver Stainless, Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
iPads
Early Black Friday iPad sales
Software
Apple hardware isn’t the only thing that’s on sale. Early (and some running all the way through Nov. 25) Black Friday deals have launched at Adobe, where the Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals plan is over 25% off for first-time subscribers.
Software steals
iPhones
Pre-Black Friday iPhone deals
Additional tech discounts
There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:
