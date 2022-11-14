Tony Adams’ ‘body can’t take anymore’ says wife as she addresses issue

Tony Adams withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the dance-off last weekend after sustaining an injury. The 56-year-old skipped performing the Jive with Katya Jones, 33, for a second time in a bid to save his place on the show against Dianne Buswell and Tyler West.

Presenter Tess Daly explained to viewers that the Arsenal legend had made the decision to leave the show due to his pain.

Following his withdrawal, many questioned whether alleged rows between him and Katya were the real reason for him leaving.

His long-term wife Poppy Teacher has now shut down the speculation as she addressed his health issue.

She said: “Taking part has taken its toll and it was time to drop out.

