Tony Adams’ ‘body can’t take anymore’ says wife as she addresses issue

Tony Adams withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the dance-off last weekend after sustaining an injury. The 56-year-old skipped performing the Jive with Katya Jones, 33, for a second time in a bid to save his place on the show against Dianne Buswell and Tyler West.
Presenter Tess Daly explained to viewers that the Arsenal legend had made the decision to leave the show due to his pain.
Following his withdrawal, many questioned whether alleged rows between him and Katya were the real reason for him leaving.
His long-term wife Poppy Teacher has now shut down the speculation as she addressed his health issue.
She said: “Taking part has taken its toll and it was time to drop out.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan brands David Walliams ‘one of TV’s nastiest frauds’
Addressing the talked about moment, the ex footballer said Katya was “over critical” at times.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, alongside his dance partner, he quipped: “We constantly argue, don’t we?”
Katya jokingly added: “We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!”
The contestant went on to say: “We’ve had two months together now. She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible.
“And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.
“So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field.”
Speaking on the show on Sunday, Tony described Katya as an “exceptional human being”.
He added of his Strictly journey: “I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7.45pm on BBC One.
Source link