Tony Adams was put through his paces by Katya, says Joanne Clifton

Week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing could seem to be just like any other week. However, it is far more important than that. Blackpool is the home of Ballroom Dancing and Strictly’s Blackpool Week is held in the country’s most beautiful ballroom.

The atmosphere is magical. To get to dance on that dancefloor is a once in a lifetime experience that you’ll never forget.

This is why Week Eight is not just any ordinary week. It’s the gateway to Blackpool, the heart of Ballroom.

Who flew there? Fleur, was phenomenal. Wow, wow, WOW! One of the best Sambas we have ever seen on the show.

Flawless technique with bundles of energy and passion.

