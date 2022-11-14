Travelodge share weird guest requests – Meghan Markle dress

A fan of Harry and Sandra Rednapp wanted to know if staff at the Bournemouth Travelodge could sort out a double date.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesperson, said: “Following a very difficult two years, Britons have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything that they have missed during the pandemic and this included holidays and business trips.

“We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year, with Britons taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a minication.

“Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.