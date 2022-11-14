Ukraine Program Manager – Ukraine

Position Summary

In support of the USAID-funded Strengthening Rehab Services and Health Systems (SRSHS) project, Momentum Wheels for Humanity (MWH) seeks a Ukraine-based Program Manager. The Program Manager will help lead and oversee program activities in Ukraine, including activities implemented by sub-awardees and partners. They will be responsible for ensuring that project implementation is on track and within budget and in line with donor and internal policies and regulations. The Program Manager will oversee day-to-day program implementation, coordinate programmatic reporting, manage donor and stakeholder relationships, and ensure compliance with internal and donor policies and procedures. This position will be based in L’viv, Ukraine. Only candidates with work authorization in Ukraine will be considered; relocation benefits will not be provided.

Project Description

Led by Momentum Wheels for Humanity (Momentum) and supported by the Ukrainian Association of Physical Therapy (UAPT), the Ukrainian National Assembly of People with Disabilities (NAPD), the Group of Active Rehabilitation (GAR), the Kharkiv Research Institute for Prosthetics and Orthotics (Kharkiv P&O Institute) and Human Study the Strengthening Rehabilitation Services in Health Systems (SRSHS) project will continue to strengthen rehabilitation service delivery systems and build workforce capacity in Ukraine. The project will also address the surge in urgent need for accessible rehabilitation services that are inclusive of assistive technology (AT) as a result of the 2022 invasion. There has been a sizable increase in individuals injured in areas of conflict, which has created a high demand for short- and long-term rehabilitation services, including AT.

About Momentum Wheels for Humanity

Since 1996, Momentum Wheels for Humanity has increased access to mobility and improved quality of life for children, teens, and adults with physical disabilities in more than 50 low- and middle-income countries. We build and strengthen rehabilitation services within health systems through training and capacity building, policy and standards development, and supply and distribution of wheelchairs and other life-changing equipment. For more information, visit https://momentum4humanity.org/.

Expected Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Ukraine Country Director, the Ukraine Program Manager will have the following responsibilities:

Responsible for SRSHS project implementation, ensuring the project meets objectives and indicators on time, on budget, and in line with donor and internal policies and regulations

Provide leadership to the SRSHS team through effective communication, organization, and problem-solving skills

Manage the SRSHS workplan and monitoring and evaluation framework in coordination with the project’s technical staff and MWH HQ; proactively address challenges or delays and propose revisions and solutions as needed

Oversee sub-awardee and partner implementation, ensuring that sub-awardees and partners are on track with their work plans and budgets

Develop relationships with relevant community organizations and government agencies to promote SRSHS project

Draft official communications, including memorandums and other related documentation needed for project implementation

Lead the development of donor and ad hoc reporting, consolidate technical and other inputs from the Ukraine project team, sub-awardees, and partners to ensure high-quality, accurate, and timely reporting

Work with technical, finance, and operations team to procure program supplies within program budget and according to agreed-upon work plans/timelines to ensure proper implementation

Ensure that all project technical deliverables and external communications are aligned with USAID marking and branding requirements

Support financial reporting in conjunction with the Finance and Administration Manager, ensuring costs incurred are allowable and consistent with the program budget

Provide guidance and support to staff, sub-awardees, partners as needed to ensure that programmatic implementation and deliverables are of a consistent quality and in line with project work plan and grant compliance guidelines

Actively participate in needs assessments to guide and inform new program opportunities

Attend coordination meetings relevant to program activities as appropriate

Represent and coordinate donor monitoring visits

Manage stakeholder and donor relationships in conjunction with the Ukraine senior management team and technical staff

Regularly update Ukraine senior management and MWH HQ on program implementation

Minimum Qualifications

Advanced degree in public health, public policy, or other related fields; health policy or rehabilitation-related field preferred

Five to seven years of donor-funded program management experience

Proven experience developing and implementing project workplans and budgets

Demonstrated management experience, preferably involving the management of both programmatic staff, technical experts/consultants, and sub-awardees

Familiarity with USAID regulations and policies, including experience with USAID compliance and reporting requirements, highly preferred

Understanding of national health systems for rehabilitation services highly preferred;

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work independently and in a team of people with diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to take initiative in finding solutions to complex challenges

Detail-oriented with excellent organization and prioritization skills and proven ability to meet deadlines

Experience in organizational change management advantageous

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel and Outlook required

Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills

Detail-oriented with good organization and prioritization skills

Written and spoken fluency in Ukrainian

Excellent written and spoken fluency in English

Willingness to travel domestically up to 25% of the time