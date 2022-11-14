Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech -EU ambassador

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an “impassioned, yet detailed” speech at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said on Twitter.

Ambassador Vincent Piket said Zelenskiy called for “the restoration of peace in and respect for the U.N. Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine.”

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies

