Ukrainian sniper hits second-longest kill ever





A Ukrainian sniper has reportedly bumped a Brit from the second spot for the longest sniper kill in history. According to the Ukrainian military, a successful shot was taken over a distance of 1.7 miles to take out a Russian soldier. Footage shared online shows the sharpshooter tracking the figure as he slowly lines up the shot. The distance is so great that it isn’t for a few moments after he fires that the soldier is hit by the bullet, collapsing.

A statement from the National Guard posted with the video read: “With the onset of dusk, snipers of special forces units of the National Guard go hunting. Very quick and accurate work by one of them last night.” Following the clip being shared on social media by the National Guard, The Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that the sniper had come “very close to the world record for the longest combat sniper shot”. They added that the total distance was 2,710 metres, and had been confirmed by “the command of the Armed Forces”.

The first place in the world belongs to an unnamed Canadian sniper, who claimed the title with a shot over a distance of 3,540 metres in Iraq in 2017. The soldier reportedly took out an Islamic State target. Brit Craig Harrison used to carry the world record for his 2,475 metre shot in Afghanistan, 2009. He took out two Taliban machine gunners from the extreme range. READ MORE: Russia ordered to pay for Ukraine war crimes as UN veto scuppered [REVEAL]

Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in Kherson as “severe” after Russian troops destroyed key infrastructure there prior to fleeing. There is a lack of water, food and medicine in the city. Despite this, the region’s governor said that everything was being done to “return normal life” to the region. According to recent reports the Kremlin is “very keen” to end the war quickly, in order to avoid any further embarrassment.

